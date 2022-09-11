This week in cars: Nissan Livina launched in PH, left-hand-drive Toyota Vios previewed

PHOTO BY Jason Tulio

“Another seven-seater has joined the local subcompact MPV segment. This time, it comes courtesy of Nissan with the all-new Livina.

“While the model itself is a ‘new’ introduction to the local market, many of you will perhaps notice this vehicle’s similarity to the build of another local MPV. This is because the Livina is based on the same platform as the Xpander—a result of the alliance between the two Japanese car brands.

“Still, there are some differences between the two MPVs, and depending on what you’re looking for, the Livina may tick some boxes its counterpart from Mitsubishi does not. For one thing, the face of the Livina is different thanks to the application of Nissan’s signature V-Motion grille.

“Beyond the face, the rest of this MPV should be very familiar. The 1.5-liter gasoline engine under the hood, for example, is identical to the Xpander’s with an output of 103hp and 141Nm of torque. Shifting is also handled by either a four-speed automatic transmission or a five-speed manual.

“Below are the Nissan Livina’s official prices and variants:”

Nissan Livina 2023

Nissan Livina 1.5 E MT – P1,029,000 Nissan Livina 1.5 EL AT – P,109,000 Nissan Livina 1.5 VE AT – P1,149,000 Nissan Livina 1.5 VL AT – P1,209,000

PHOTO BY Toyota

“Been waiting around for the all-new Toyota Vios to arrive here? You’re definitely not alone. We still haven’t gotten word from Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) about the local arrival of the next-gen model. Not that we’re growing impatient, of course.

“In any case, while we wait, we can at least get somewhat of a glimpse of what local Vios units will look like when they land here. A left-hand-drive version of the all-new subcompact sedan has just been launched in Laos. It’s the best sneak peek we have at the moment, so we’ll take what we can get.

“The all-new Vios lands in Laos sporting the same Corolla Altis-like styling with the wide, gaping grille and the aggressive-looking swept-back headlamps. It sits on those stylish two-tone wheels that further add sportiness to the design.

“Inside, there aren’t any differences apart from the new LHD layout. The dash still gets an accentuating trim with what appears to be strips of silver plastic. The floating head unit is mounted front and center, and below are the A/C vents and controls on the center console.”

PHOTO BY Anton Andres

“The past month of August marked two years since the Ford Territory was launched in our market. The fact that it was revealed during a time of strict lockdowns in our country was perhaps a big gamble for Ford Philippines, but it’s one that’s paid off. To date, the SUV has reached more than 10,000 customers and is on track to hit the 15,000 mark before year’s end.

“‘We are delighted to see that the Ford Territory has maintained its appeal to Filipino SUV customers two years since it was launched,’ said Mike Breen, Ford Philippines’s managing director. ‘The Ford Territory remains one of our most important vehicles in the Ford lineup and we are excited to sustain its success for the remainder of the year.’

“The Territory capped off the first half of 2022 with 3,691 units sold. This represents an increase of 11% from the year prior and, according to Ford, a 52% market share in the ‘small SUV’ segment. In June 2022, the Territory nearly tripled its year-on-year sales with 1,574 units sold.”

PHOTO BY Lexus

“Lexus Philippines has just announced that an updated version of its UX subcompact crossover is now available in the country. Like its stablemate, Toyota, the Japanese marque is determined to provide more environmentally friendly options for our market. In line with that, the UX now comes in two variants—both of which run on hybrid power.

“These hybrid crossovers run on a self-charging setup that features a 2.0-liter gasoline engine, a hybrid transaxle, a compact battery, and a power control unit which combine for a total output of 181hp. The powertrain delivers power to the front wheels via a CVT.

“The updated UX also now gets Lexus Safety Sense features as standard. The suite includes dynamic radar cruise control, pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane keep assist with lane departure alert and steering assist, lane trace assist, and intelligent high-beam headlamps. The UX also gets adaptive variable suspension, LED headlamps with daytime running lights, and a power tailgate with a kick sensor.

“Inside, there’s an eight-inch infotainment screen equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This is paired to a 10-speaker sound system.

“You can check out the official prices for the refreshed UX below:

Lexus UX 2023 prices:

Lexus UX 250h Premier 2023 - P3,058,000 Lexus UX 250h F Sport 2023 - P3,798,000

“The new UX comes with an eight-year HEV battery warranty. It also gets the standard drivetrain warranty of three years or 100,000km.”

PHOTO BY Jeep

“Jeep is having a major pile-on in battery electric drive. It wants to be the ‘global zero-emission SUV leader.’ In Europe, that means all its new-vehicle sales will be fully electric by 2030. Even in the US, land of freedom and gasoline, it’s expecting 50% by then.

“And instead of just boring us with airy but blind promises, it actually has some cars to show for it. Three of them.

“First is the Jeep Avenger. This itty-bitty Jeep was designed in Italy and will be built in Poland. It fits under the Renegade in the lineup, and uses the smallest of the new Stellantis specialist electric platforms. It’ll be launched at the Paris Show on 17 October and available to order from that date.

“Jeep says its buyers will be younger, more single and more likely female than its bigger cars. Seems like an over-compensation that they’ve given it a name as aggressive as Avenger. Grrrr.

“More exciting is the Jeep Recon, shown here in three colors: khaki, hi-viz green, and gunmetal. Its removable doors and boxy design are clearly an answer to the wildly successful Ford Bronco, but unlike the Bronco, it’s electric—and electric-only. And it’s coming to Europe in 2024 after a US launch next year.

“This one is based on the STLA Large electric platform, which the company has previously said will have batteries from 101kWh to 120kWh, and can run at 800 volts..

“It has a frunk, and different proportions from ICE Jeeps because of the long wheelbase. But in clinics people still knew it’s a Jeep, he claims. “The separate bumpers, the grille graphic, the wheel arches, and the spare on the back all tie it to the Wrangler.”

“The final one of the trio is the Wagoneer S. These renderings are of a concept, but Gilles says it’s more than 95% final. It’s on the same platform as the Recon but Gilles says: “It was a totally different brief. The customers will have had many Jeeps; now they want a luxury statement. And it’s about aerodynamics.”

“The engineering calculations have arrived at 0-60mph (97kph) in 3.5sec, 608hp from the twin motors, and almost 650km of range

“So, those are the first three in the full-electric lineup. Small, big, chunky. There’s more. Jeep released a statement saying: ‘The brand will introduce four zero-emission vehicles in Europe by 2025, with offerings in the main volume segments.’”

