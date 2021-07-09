Chevrolet’s upcoming pickup might take on the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz

Ford and Hyundai have been making some noise in the small-pickup segment with the launches of the Maverick and the Santa Cruz, respectively. Well, General Motors has this to say: “Hold my beer.”

GM has just released the latest teaser of its new compact pickup, the Nova Montana. This will be the new iteration of Chevrolet’s small single-cab pickup in South America, with “better dynamics, efficiency, and content.” Details are still scarce, but we’re expecting to see a lot of improvements.

Aside from probably the new design and added tech, though, what will set this apart from its predecessor is what appears to be a double-cabin. This means it’ll probably be larger than the old Montana, but still smaller than the Colorado midsize pickup.

“GM believes in Brazil and that is why we are resuming our investments in the country, even in the midst of the pandemic,” said GM South America president Carlos Zarlenga. “The São Caetano do Sul plant will receive new robots and tools with innovative manufacturing concepts, including equipment unprecedented in South America to ensure excellent results in safety, quality, and sustainability.”

Just to reiterate: The Nova Montana has only been confirmed for the South American market. However, GM said that it will become part of Chevrolet’s global lineup, so those small trucks from Ford and Hyundai still better watch out.

What do you think, folks? Looking forward to seeing another new compact pickup?

