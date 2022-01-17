The 5-door Jimmy build for Tokyo Auto Salon looks incredible in its final form

Earlier this month, we reported that a handful of students from the Nihon Automobile College vocational school in Japan were hard at work building a five-door Suzuki Jimmy for the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon (TAS). At the time, though, images of the completed project were not yet available.
Well, now we’ve finally gotten a look at the five-door Jimmy’s final form. Frankly, Suzuki might want to take notes for when it comes out with an official version.
Minus the ridiculous lift, fender extensions, and a few aftermarket accessories, this thing would legitimately look like a real Suzuki product if you plopped it at the center of a car dealership. We have to say, though, that the areas around the rear wheel arches look a tad bit cramped on account of the vehicle’s stance.
No word regarding any improvements to performance, but we reckon a build like this will need a substantial upgrade to its 1.5-liter gasoline engine (and its humble 100hp and 130Nm of torque) if it hopes to maintain a level of off-road versatility similar to the stock version. That extra weight isn’t going to do this thing any favors off the beaten path.
But yeah, this project definitely proves that a five-door Jimny is a viable proposal. The ball is in your court now, Suzuki. We’re waiting.
