The Ford Bronco Everglades is a flood-buster with a snorkel and 925mm of wading depth

Bronco this, Bronco that. It seems like a new Ford Bronco variant is coming out every couple of months now. Not that we’re complaining—it’s probably just the little green monster in our heads tapping away at the keyboard.

Anyway, the latest Bronco to come out of the American car manufacturer is the Everglades. This one is built with off-road capability in mind. If we’re being specific, Ford’s equipped this version of the SUV to conquer flood.

This is because the Ford Bronco Everglades comes with a factory-installed snorkel as well as components with raised vents. The latter enhancement gives the vehicle a water wading depth of up to 925mm.

A winch comes mounted on this thing’s front bumper, and the exterior is protected by a safari bar, rock rails, and the same steel bash plates found on the Bronco Badlands variant. Off-road enhancements featured in the Ford Bronco Sasquatch (like squared wheel arches) also make their way onto the Everglades.

Capping the package off is a new grille featuring gloss black ‘Bronco’ lettering and a Carbonized Gray finish, as well as 17-inch Carbonized Gray alloy wheels wrapped in mud tires.

Under the hood, you’ll find the same 2.3-liter EcoBoost powering regular Bronco units. This is capable of up to 300hp and 440Nm of torque, and comes paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

“Bronco customers like to explore new places, but some want to go even further off the trail than others,” Jolanta Coffey, Bronco chief engineer, said in a statement. “Everglades is specially equipped to enable these customers to tackle even more challenging terrains and trails—and with the front bumper-mounted winch, they can help others out of trouble while they’re at it.”

Prices for the Bronco Everglades start at $53,000 (P2.7 million), and orders are currently just exclusive to existing reservation holders. Worth it, or nah?

