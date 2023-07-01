The Ford Mustang GT4 is here to terrorize lesser race cars

Just two weeks on from revealing its new, rather intimidating Mustang GT3, Ford has unveiled its new, rather intimidating Mustang GT4. Save us a spot behind the sofa, yeah?

Like its sibling, the GT4 is based on the track-day monster that is the Mustang Dark Horse, and gets a Coyote-based V8 engine. Enhancements include DSSV dampers from Multimatic—who will build every Mustang GT4—plus a Holinger dog-ring gearbox, pneumatic paddle shifters, natural-fiber body panels, and that rather gnarly aero package.

Meanwhile, that colorful livery is the work of Troy Lee Designs, taking its inspiration from the GT3 car’s paint job and the 1,400hp, electric SuperVan 4.2 that the firm sent to Pikes Peak.

The Mustang GT4 is making its public debut at the 24 Hours of Spa this weekend, but will begin its career terrifying other race cars in 2024.

“The Mustang GT4 is a key member of our motorsports lineup,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports. “Its placement between the Mustang GT3 and soon-to-be-unveiled Mustang Dark Horse R keeps the brand in competition at all levels of on-track performance and is an important part of our customer racing program.

“With this new version, based off the seventh generation’s new Dark Horse model, we’ve upped the game and are ready to challenge an entire world of competitors.”

Let us know when it’s safe to come out…

More photos of the Ford Mustang GT4 2024:

