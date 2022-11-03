Spoiler alert: Honda Brio gets spicier bodykit with RS Urbanite variant

The Honda Brio is a practical, quirky, and cute little thing. Perhaps even too cute for some people’s taste.

There are always ways, of course, to widen a ride’s appeal. One of them is by fitting a vehicle with a bodykit for a more energetic look—which is exactly what Honda has done to its city hatch over in Indonesia.

PHOTO BY Honda

In that market, the Brio is available carrying an RS Urbanite bodykit. This is a slightly more interesting take on the standard RS package the Philippines is familiar with, with the main highlight being the inclusion of a large wing at the rear.

The Honda Brio RS Urbanite also gets new matte black alloy wheels, ‘RS Urbanite’ badging, a body-colored rear diffuser and front underspoiler, side skirts, as well as blacked-out door handles and sidemirror housings.

PHOTO BY Honda

All of these upgrades are purely aesthetic, obviously. No changes to the standard 1.2-liter gasoline engine with 89hp and 110Nm of torque paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Sure, there will be those who consider placing a spoiler on such a car laughable—but if you’re into the look, then you do you. Are you down with what Honda has done to its mini hatch here? Let us know what you think of the Brio RS Urbanite package in the comments section.

More images of the Honda Brio RS Urbanite

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

