This SEMA-bound Honda Civic Si is a proper turn-key race car

You’ve seen the new Honda Civic in sedan spec. You’ve also seen the new Honda Civic in hatchback spec. You’ve half-seen the new Civic in full-fat, camouflaged Type R spec, and you’ve seen the US-market Civic Si in race-car spec for the upcoming SEMA show.

Well, this is actually also a US-spec Civic race car—the second one Honda is bringing to SEMA. It’ll be a turn-key race car available to buy for the TC America Series (exactly what it says on the tin—touring cars in America), as well as for amateur touring car series, club racing, or your local track day. Baller.

It’s built by Honda Performance Development and gets a turbocharged engine (presumably the 1.5-liter four-pot from the road-going Si) mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. There’s no word on power figures as this is still a prototype, but the interior is stripped out to reduce weight and a roll cage is added. Fantastic-looking thing, you’ll agree.

There’s also a limited-slip diff, a tuned ECU, a new exhaust system, Bilstein dampers, Eibach springs, Wilwood brakes, and a massive APR rear wing. Quite the list, that. The wheels are stunning Momo Etna items.

Thoughts, Internet?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

