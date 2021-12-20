The Khann Expedition is here to console those unable to secure an LC300 unit

The all-new Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 is an impressive piece of SUV. It’s also currently difficult to come by, with sales in some markets reportedly stalled because of years-long waiting lists.

If you’re a hopeful LC300 owner who has a considerable amount burning a hole through your bank account, perhaps settling for this might suffice, at least for the meantime.

Say hello to the Khann Expedition—the result of a Russian aftermarket specialist continuing to breathe life into the previous-generation Land Cruiser. You’d hardly be able to tell that what’s seen here is outgoing thanks to the smorgasbord of enhancements the company has made to the SUV.

The specifics of this package haven’t been made known, as the Expedition has yet to surface on the company’s official website. Anyway, let’s go into what we’re able to spot here.

This LC200’s ride appears to have been raised a bit, and its fenders have been enhanced to provide the vehicle with a boxier appearance. There’s a new front bumper, hood vents, as well as a new grille that makes prominent use of matte black trim. It even comes equipped with an aftermarket light bar, and the wheel mounted on the rear features Khann branding. Also, there’s a cool body-colored snorkel for when you intend to get wet.

Khann says it will reveal more details about the Expedition soon. Would you rather have an all-new Land Cruiser, or something older—albeit more aftermarket-oriented—like this? Sound off in the comments.

