This beautiful Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 has a Chevy V8 stuffed inside it

From afar, this modified off-roader simply looks like an old-school Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 that’s been given a new lease on life. Pop the hood open, though, and you’ll be surprised at what will greet you.

Are you familiar with the name Legacy Overland? It’s a company based in the US that’s responsible for some of the most impressive off-road restomods in the business. It got down to business with the classic Toyota you see in these images and planted a massive Chevy 350 V8 inside it.

PHOTO BY Legacy Overland

Now powered by America, this ’71 Land Cruiser FJ40 also comes with a smorgasbord of other enhancements meant to remind its owner that it’s anything but a garage queen.

In Legacy Overland’s own words, this is a unit that “doesn’t want to stay put and is outfitted to be used.” It comes equipped with a custom roll cage in case things go awry off the beaten path, as well as upgraded disc brakes for better stopping power. The front bumper is also home to a Warn 8000 winch and jack to help this beast out of terrain it might not be able to handle on its own.

PHOTO BY Legacy Overland

The aesthetic here is a mix of old and new, with a modern dark grey metallic paint job blending in with several spots that feature the unit’s original patina. Air conditioning has also been installed, as well as a premium sound system. Oh, and the eight-ball shift knob for the four-speed manual transmission is a neat touch, too.

You’ll have to inquire with Legacy Overland for this thing’s price. We reckon it won’t be anywhere near affordable for most, but the work put into it may just be worth the cost. How much do you think this Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 goes for?

Legacy Overland Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40

PHOTO BY Legacy Overland

PHOTO BY Legacy Overland

PHOTO BY Legacy Overland

PHOTO BY Legacy Overland

PHOTO BY Legacy Overland

