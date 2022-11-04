In case you're curious, you can pre-order the 2023 Lexus LX600

The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series has been success in the Philippines. If anything, loaded SUV shoppers are even willing to wait over a year to drive home their Land Cruiser from their nearest Toyota dealership. Heck, the wait times abroad are downright insane at the moment. It's the most luxurious LC by far too, crammed with all the tech and capability one expects from these giants.

PHOTO BY Lexus

But then there are those who want more out of their luxury SUV. Enter, the Lexus LX600, perfect for those who want to graduate from their Land Cruisers. Lexus Philippines has been fairly quiet about the flagship SUV, but it's worth knowing that it's now available in the Philippines. So what does the Philippine-spec have to offer?

PHOTO BY Lexus

Well, there's no straight answer for that just yet because the LX600 is still on pre-order. But that doesn't mean we won't have a general idea of what to expect. For starters, Lexus Philippines is offering it at a base price of P10,468,000. It's quite a leap from the previous model, but it packs loads more luxuries and tech than before.

PHOTO BY Lexus

We can expect Lexus' latest infotainment software along with digital displays all around. Wireless connectivity is also another thing we can look forward to in the next-gen LX. After all, you're paying eight figures for this leather-lined off-roader. Of course, we'd love to have the banging Mark Levinson audio system fitted standard to the local LX600. Another feature we'd like fitted to the Philippine model is the mini fridge in the center console. Besides, who doesn't want a drinks chiller in their SUV?

PHOTO BY Lexus

As for the engine, it seems we'll stick to gas power for the local LX. It no longer uses a V8 engine, though. It now packs a 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V6 good for 409hp and 650Nm of torque. Four-wheel drive is, of course, standard, plus you get a more advanced off-road system if you plan to add a bit of dirt on the LX.

PHOTO BY Lexus

We'll get the full details once Lexus Philippines rolls out all the specs for it. Until then, if you have about P11 million that needs spending, the Lexus LX600 might be a good place to start.

