Mini can now convert your classic models into electric vehicles

You’ve probably read the headline and thought, “But wait, can’t you already get an original Mini with an electric powertrain?” And the answer to that is yes, if you fraternize with the makers of the Swind E or LEC’s own, much cheaper version.

But now Mini itself is getting in on the action with the car you see above, the Mini Recharged. It’s inspired by the electrified Mini that was revealed at the New York Auto Show in 2018, and feedback was so good that the company has committed the concept to the real world.

PHOTO BY Mini

The conversion, says Mini, consists of a series of ‘reversible’ changes that preserve the original car (in spirit at least), and to that end, the engine is marked and stored for future use. The unit is then replaced with an electric motor that chucks out a sensible 121hp, good enough for 0-100kph in around 9sec.

Battery size hasn’t been disclosed, although Mini says it can be topped up at 6.6kW and estimates a range just shy of 160km. In our experience, this is roughly the same as Top Gear gets from our long-term Mini Electric hatch.

PHOTO BY Mini

Mini then fits a central instrument cluster that displays things like drive temperature, selected gear, range, and speed.

“What the project team are developing preserves the character of the classic Mini and enables its fans to enjoy all-electric performance,” says Bernd Körber, head of the Mini brand. “With Mini Recharged, we are connecting the past with the future of the brand.”

All work is completed in the UK, and the company is keen to point out benefits like Congestion Charge exemption.

PHOTO BY Mini

“Individuality also plays an important role with Mini Recharged,” added Sebastian Beuchel, head of Mini global brand management. “Unique classic Mini models have always been created, including true works of art on wheels. That’s why future collaborations are also planned as part of the Mini Recharged program, allowing well-known artists to express their creativity with specially designed classic Mini models.”

No prices yet. Go on, what’s your upper limit?

PHOTO BY Mini

PHOTO BY Mini

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

