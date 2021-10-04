This is possibly the meanest (and lowest) Toyota 86 build we’ve come across so far

One thing we like about the all-new Toyota 86? Its design is so damn clean. There’s just the right balance of aggressiveness and elegance in the package, and all the lines and curves flow very, very nicely.

That said, we can see how some people may have wanted something a little angrier in the looks department, as the new model doesn’t have the same mean vibe that the last-gen version flaunted. But fret not: Aftermarket specialists have been busy tailoring the next-generation sports car to such tastes.

PHOTO BY Kei Miura

Pandem Rocket Bunny CEO Kei Miura recently took to Instagram to give fans a look at what his company has done to the all-new 86, and we think it’s safe to say his creation will appeal to both those looking for a more energetic design and fans of stanced-out rides in general.

The first thing that’ll strike you is how low this thing is sitting to the ground. Exact measurements haven’t been made known, but it’s clear this build will be borderline undrivable on a lot of roads—or, well, roads we’re used to seeing.

PHOTO BY Kei Miura

There’s also a massive rear wing, over-the-top fender extensions accompanied by what we reckon are larger wheels to fit in them, as well as a ridiculous amount of aero—including a large front spoiler and an open grille that looks like it’ll swallow smaller cars whole. If you’re fitting your 86 with this, you’re essentially removing the aesthetic flow of the entire stock vehicle.

Frankly, sports cars like the 86 don’t get much meaner (or squarer for that matter) than this.

According to Miura, the kit is already available for purchase. The company’s website, though, doesn’t appear to be functioning right now. No mention of engine alterations, either, so it’ll be up to you to mess around with the standard car’s 2.4-liter flat-four.

Tell us, are you on board with this look? Let us know what you think in the comments.

