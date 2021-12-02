Mercedes-Benz bids farewell to Off-White’s Virgil Abloh with Project Maybach concept

We’re not certain how many of our readers follow the world of fashion, but those of you who do would’ve been hit by some depressing news earlier this week: Virgil Abloh, the founder of the Off-White brand, passed away on November 28 after a battle with cancer. He was 41.

It’s sad, yes. But this isn’t exactly information that you’d expect to belong in the pages of a motoring website. That is, until you realize the final work of Abloh’s you see here isn’t a one-off sneaker or a groundbreaking piece of streetwear. It’s a concept car.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

This is the Mercedes-Benz Project Maybach. It’s a collaboration between Abloh, who created the vehicle with German car designer Gorden Wagener, and the luxury car brand that has been released posthumously.

Mercedes-Benz says both Abloh and Wagener were given “complete creative freedom” and were “untethered by production requirements” for this project. The result is a one-of-a-kind electric ride that’s part luxury car and part off-roader.

See Also

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Continue reading below ↓

At almost 6,000mm in length, the Project Maybach is a massive thing. It’s flat from almost any angle, too, which endows it with a very utilitarian vibe. Bumper- and roof-mounted lights and large off-road wheels also add a dose of ruggedness to the aesthetic. The interior, meanwhile, gets two seats, a ton of space, and flat surfaces and a color scheme to match the exterior.

“Mercedes-Benz is devastated to hear of the passing of Virgil Abloh. Our sincere thoughts are with Virgil’s family and teams,” the carmaker said in a statement.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Continue reading below ↓

“Now opening the world of our collaboration, and Virgil’s unique vision, to the public we want to respectfully celebrate the work of a truly unique design talent, who created endless possibilities for collaboration through his unbridled imagination and inspired all that knew his work.”

Us? We dig it. It’s a fresh take on the modern luxury off-roader. Will it make it to production? Highly unlikely—but it does serve as a nice automotive sendoff for one of the most prominent names in fashion. Rest in peace, sir.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.