This badass six-wheel military truck is actually built on a Toyota Land Cruiser

Bulletproof Toyota Land Cruisers are about a dime a dozen on the Internet already. This, however, is pretty unique in the sense that it takes the idea of beefing up Toyota’s iconic SUV and kicks it up several notches higher.

Say hello to the SVI MAX 3 Six-Wheeler. You can’t tell upfront, but this beast is actually built around the Toyota Land Cruiser 70-Series. It’s currently on display at the Africa Aerospace and Defense Show.

PHOTO BY SVI Engineering

The design bears absolutely no resemblance whatsoever to the LC, boasting the look of a tried and tested military vehicle. It comes equipped with a bed for carrying smaller vehicles at the rear, a wide variety of storage compartments outside, seating for up to four individuals (though mods can bring that passenger count up to eight), and even a neat drone-killing gun.

If all this is a bit much, there’s a ‘regular’ four-wheeled version of the SVI Max 3 available as well. If subtlety is a consideration, you might want to check out what Inkas has done to the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 instead.

You can check out the SVI MAX Six-Wheeler in action in the video below. Let us know what you think of this vehicle in the comments.

SVI MAX 3 Six-Wheeler based on Toyota Land Cruiser:

