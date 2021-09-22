It’s official: The Ford Bronco Raptor is really happening

Given all the leaks and spy shots leading up to today, that Ford was developing a Raptor version of the all-new Bronco was pretty much an open secret. Still, it really hits different when you finally get official confirmation from the car manufacturer itself.

Yes, Ford has made it official: a Ford Bronco Raptor is on the way. The brand has just released a teaser video online showing...not much if we’re being honest. Watch:

Okay, so we do get a look at a portion of the performance SUV’s face—including its headlight and mesh Raptor grille. Other than that? Nada. Unless you consider a cloud of dust evaporating into the wind vital information.

Ford has also released an image of what we assume will be the Bronco’s Raptor badging. At this point, though, this is just speculation. Oh, and we also now know that the vehicle will be released within 2022.

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

PHOTO BY Ford

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Obviously, there’s still no word regarding performance. ‘Regular’ Bronco units run on either a 2.0-liter EcoBoost with 245hp and 372Nm or a 1.5-liter EcoBoost with 181hp and 257Nm of torque. Expect the Bronco Raptor to up those figures considerably, as well as add on to the standard package with off-road suspension upgrades and aesthetic enhancements.

Continue reading below ↓

Man, people are already getting hyped for this, and here we are still crossing our fingers that the non-Raptor Bronco somehow lands on our shores. Come on, Ford Philippines. Make it happen.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.