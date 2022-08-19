Here you go: The 2023 Toyota 86 starts at P2.328-M for the manual variant

The wait is over: Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has finally shared the official prices and variants of the all-new 86. Breathe that big sigh of relief—you’ve earned it.

Locally, the 2023 Toyota GR86, as it is more commonly referred to, will be available in only two variants—a manual base unit and another equipped with an automatic transmission. Look:

Toyota GR86 2023 prices

Toyota 86 6MT – P2,328,000 Toyota 86 6AT – P2,499,000

Reservations for the all-new Toyota 86 began on August 6. TMP has confirmed, however, that official sales of the vehicle will begin on August 26. That’s next Friday.

You won’t be able to check this sports car out at just any regular Toyota dealership, by the way. Only TMP’s Gazoo Racing dealers will carry the model—that’s just 19 out of the Japanese carmaker’s 72 Philippine dealerships.

Other details? Under the hood of the 2023 Toyota 86 is a 2.4-liter naturally aspirated flat-four gasoline engine capable of 232hp and up to 250Nm of torque. Those numbers are a sizeable 35hp and 45Nm bump up from the previous generation.

No confirmation regarding the number of units allocated to the local market yet. Chances are, though, these things will fly off the shelves rather quickly. If we were you, we’d be ringing up the nearest TMP GR dealership at this very moment. Planning to buy one?

