With 600km per charge, the Toyota bZ3 might finally make range anxiety a thing of the past

It’s going to take a lot more than a futuristic design and a snazzy interior to get people to bite on an EV these days. In many markets, the segment is no longer limited to just moneyed car buyers and eager early adopters, and brands are adjusting accordingly.

Range, in particular, is a big concern among those looking to make the shift into EV territory. It won’t be a concern, however, for anyone who ends up going with Toyota’s newest electric-powered offering, the bZ3.

PHOTO BY Toyota

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

With a claimed 600km per full charge, the bZ3 is clearly an EV looking to make range anxiety a thing of the past. It’s a figure that should come in handy as the model looks to stake its claim in the world’s most competitive battery EV (BEV) market, the People’s Republic of China.

Toyota, BYD, and FAW (yes, the two Chinese brands had a hand in this model’s development) also made it a point to assure buyers of the bZ3’s lithium-ion battery as well.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The new Honda ADV 160 is now in PH with a P164,900 SRP

What you’re looking at might be the next-gen Toyota Innova

PHOTO BY Toyota

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Degradation has supposedly been reduced thanks to Toyota’s EV know-how, and the hope is that the bZ3’s setup will still boast 90% battery health for the first decade of ownership.

Initial design impressions? It definitely looks like the sedan version of the bZ4X (which, in case you missed it, is already headed for the Philippine market). The whole look is very angular, featuring bold character lines and a busy overall face.

Step inside and you’re greeted by a very clean environment featuring a nice combination of light and dark finishes. There’s a massive central display that’s integrated into a “tray-type” console that features a variety of controls and functions. A wireless charging pad and voice command are included, too.

PHOTO BY Toyota

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Little else has been revealed regarding the bZ3’s performance. Toyota promises “pleasant driving, including more responsive performance, with a low center of gravity and excellent handling stability,” but all this is just marketing until people actually get to be behind the EV’s wheel.

So, would you like the bZ3 to join its larger sibling, the bZ4X, in the local market? Sound off in the comments.

PHOTO BY Toyota

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.