The Toyota Corolla Infrared Edition shows what a subtle splash of color can do for a unit

Making a ride sporty doesn’t necessarily have to involve spending thousands upon thousands on aftermarket bits. Sometimes, a simple dash of extra color is enough.

Take the newly-introduced Toyota Corolla Infrared Edition in the US market, for example. All that’s been added is a few subtle splashes of red inside and out—and it works. It gives the hatchback a noticeably sportier vibe.

On the outside, the red trim can be found on the front spoiler and sides. This thing also rides on neat-looking gloss graphite-colored 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, this aesthetic is spotted on the vehicle’s shift knob (which gets red contrast stitching), floor mats, and door panels.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Mitsubishi Xpander vs. Toyota Avanza: Which MPV is the better family transport?

Spec-sheet brawl: Toyota Veloz 1.5 G CVT vs. Mitsubishi Xpander GLS AT

PHOTO BY Toyota

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Toyota Corolla Infrared Edition is available in both front-wheel- and all-wheel-drive. It also gets the brand’s revised hybrid powertrain featuring a 1.8-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder gas engine and two electric motors. Total system output sits at 134hp and 211Nm of torque.

Subtle and sure. We dig it. Frankly, though, Toyota didn’t need to do much to build on the vehicle’s base look anyway. Even the stock version already looks like one of the sportiest offerings in its segment.

The Toyota Corolla Infrared Edition is expected to hit US showrooms later this year. How much would you be willing to shell out for this treatment? Chime in.

PHOTO BY Toyota

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.