The Toyota Fortuner GR-S will be launched on October 23

It looks like the Toyota Fortuner GR-S will be officially launched on Saturday, October 23, 2021. This comes just a week after it made its first public appearance at the 2021 Toyota Gazoo Racing Vios Cup.

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) confirmed this via a teaser on its Facebook page. Not that we’re complaining, but this comes way earlier than what we expected, as we were initially told that the start of retail sales would be on November 3. Anyway, you can check out the announcement below:

Continue reading below ↓

No further details were provided, but we already have an idea of the dressed-up Fortuner’s potential specs and prices. In case you missed it, the Fortuner GR-S is expected to sticker for P2,509,000. It will come with a host of aesthetic enhancements inside and out, as well as an improved suspension setup to boot.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Fortuner GR-S will also be powered by the same 2.8-liter turbodiesel found on the LTD variants. This powertrain generates 201hp and 500Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox.

TMP didn’t announce anything regarding the Hilux GR-S yet, so we’ll have to wait a bit more for that—we’ll keep you posted on that. Then again, we won’t be surprised if the truck will be unveiled on Saturday too.

So, are you guys looking forward to the upcoming launch?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.