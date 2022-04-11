Report: US gets 6,600 Toyota GR Corolla units while rest of world settles for 2,000

One of the biggest bummers about being a car buyer in a Third World economy is that you miss out on a lot of the good stuff—performance models, special editions, and other offerings reserved for markets that, well, can afford them. The latest vehicle we can add to this growing list? The Toyota GR Corolla.

Unveiled earlier this month with an aero-covered exterior, race-oriented upgrades, and a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine that puts out up to 300hp and 370Nm of torque, this hot hatch could very well end up being 2022’s most desirable Toyota. Sadly, its availability will be incredibly scant outside the US market.

PHOTO BY Toyota

According to a recent report by Carscoops, 6,600 units of the new hot hatch have been allocated for the US market, while the rest of the world will have to make do with just 2,000 units. Such is life.

This doesn’t mean buyers in the US will have an easy time snagging a unit, though. Carscoops’ source added that the sticker price of these units will depend on the “interactions between the customer and the dealer”—which means we could see things get out of hand pretty quickly if things aren’t kept in check.

PHOTO BY Toyota

“Toyota has established a Manufacturers’ suggested retail price (MSRP) that is, as it sounds, a retail price suggested by the manufacturer. Because our dealers are independent business owners, the final transaction price will be the result of interactions between the customer and the dealer. Our sales group has consulted with our regional offices to ask them to be aware of transaction prices and consult with dealers as needed,” Carscoops was told.

Sad. But on the bright side, the Toyota GR Yaris is available within our borders. At least we have that going for us, right?

More photos of the 2022 Toyota GR Corolla hatch

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

