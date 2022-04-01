The 2022 Toyota GR Corolla hatch has finally been let loose

No more teasers, no more trailers, and no more Easter eggs—Toyota has finally unveiled the 2022 GR Corolla hot hatch in its entirety. Thank God, too. Who else was getting tired of all the buildup?

By the looks of it, though, the hype leading up to this point was well worth it. This is a proper Gazoo Racing offering, both in design and performance. Let’s have a look.

Powering the vehicle is a 1.6-liter three-cylinder turbo G16E-GTS engine that puts out up to 300hp and 370Nm of torque. This is sent to all four of the hatch’s wheels via Toyota’s GR-Four AWD system, with drivers given a choice between 60-40, 50-50, or 30-70 power distribution between the front and rear. Oh, and it’s offered exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Toyota also says that the GR Corolla hatch’s high-rigidity body was developed exclusively for the vehicle. Weight is also significantly reduced compared to the regular version, and this was achieved without making compromises to safety, the brand says.

The appearance has been nailed here. Two versions of the hot hatch are available: the standard Core Grade GR Corolla hatch and the Circuit Edition. Both of them feature widened fenders (which house 18-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires) and functional air ducts, though only the latter gets a forged carbon roof and hood vents. The Circuit Edition is also definitely the way to go if you’re after a stealthy vibe, thanks to a gloss black finish and darkened exterior bits.

Other aesthetic details that add to the vehicle’s sporty demeanor are ‘GR-FOUR’ lettering stamped on the side rockers and GR badging scattered all throughout.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Gazoo Racing’s competitive roots are carried over to the cabin thanks to real feedback from professional racers. Some of the driver-oriented design choices include a shortened gear stick for quicker shifts, suede sports seats with some synthetic leather thrown in, aluminum sports pedals, and a leather GR steering wheel with telescopic adjustment.

Despite its racer-oriented interior, the GR Corolla hatch has a handful of conveniences included. Wireless smartphone charging comes with the higher-grade offering, while an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability comes as standard on all units. The Circuit Edition also boasts a JBL sound setup, while the Core Grade settles for a regular six-speaker system. A full array of Toyota Safety Sense features are included here as well.

Frankly, this is about as menacing as Toyotas come. Would you like to see this beast hit the local market one day?

More photos of the 2022 Toyota GR Corolla hatch:

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

