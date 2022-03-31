The MPV game will change drastically if the Toyota Innova EV Concept ever hits production

Toyota may have just unveiled a real game-changer at the 2022 Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS).

If it isn’t obvious, the MPV you’re looking at here isn’t just any regular Toyota Innova. Do you see those eye-catching blue accents scattered all throughout its exterior? They signify something revolutionary (at least segment-wise) sitting under the hood. Wait, no—not under the hood. We mean inside the vehicle. No, that doesn’t work either.

ALSO READ:

The MMDA is studying two new number coding schemes that will ban cars twice a week

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

What we’re trying to say is this is actually an electrified version of Toyota’s hit seven-seat MPV. It’s called the Innova EV Concept, and it could shake up its segment like nothing else before it—provided it makes it into production. You can check out the EV’s teaser video below:

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

2022 Toyota Innova EV Concept



No details regarding this Toyota’s performance have been made public (though we expect more figures to surface following its IIMS reveal today), but the Japanese carmaker says the Innova EV Concept is “a symbol of our commitment to accelerated electrification.”

The brand’s electrification plans won’t be the only thing that will be doing some accelerating if a production version hits showrooms, though. Considering the Innova’s stature as one of the Southeast Asian auto industry’s most successful vehicles, this has the potential to be a major hit.

Continue reading below ↓

ALSO READ:

Quick guide: 12 Overtaking violations that carry a P1,000 fine

PHOTO BY Toyota

While there’s been no solid indication this will be heading to a factory floor, Toyota has previously announced plans to launch 15 new electric offerings between now and 2025. This, combined with previous statements from the brand indicating the importance of the region to its electrification push, could mean an electrified Innova is a matter of when, not if.

Continue reading below ↓

Tell us, how seriously would you consider an Innova EV if you were shopping for a family transport? Let us know in the comments.

PHOTO BY Toyota

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.