Somebody gave this Toyota Hilux workhorse a suspension life and neat aftermarket wheels

On one hand, opting to life this thing’s suspension may have made it slightly more difficult to load things out back. But on the other? Man, this thing looks good.

This is a two-door Toyota Hilux cargo variant that’s been fitted with a suspension lift and fancy new aftermarket wheels by Autobot Offroad PH. Now, these upgrades don’t do much to add to the vehicle’s usability business-wise, but they do fit in nicely if we’re talking purely aesthetics.

PHOTO BY Autobot Offroad PH

The suspension life comes courtesy of Dobinsons Shocks and Spring, while the wheels are a set of 17-inch VLFs. The latter comes wrapped in all-terrain rubber from Monsta Tyres.

Granted this setup is nowhere near as outrageous as Auto Offroad PH’s Project Albino Toyota Fortuner, but it’s a fun look for an otherwise vanilla workhorse. The result is simple, albeit a big step up from the vehicle’s stock appearance.

PHOTO BY Autobot Offroad PH

What other Japanese workhorses do you feel would look good with a few aftermarket upgrades? Let us know your picks in the comments section.

More images of this modified Toyota Hilux

PHOTO BY Autobot Offroad PH

PHOTO BY Autobot Offroad PH

