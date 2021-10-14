Japan’s Toyota Hilux GR Sport is equal parts clean and rugged

The way the GR badge has been thrown around the past several months has been…mixed. There have been some pretty neat rides to come out of those two letters, including the GR version of the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser and all-new 86 wrapped in GR parts.

That said, there have been some who’ve picked on the way the badge is being applied to less-sporty models like the Rush, the Avanza, and even the Toyota Vios. There’s even a low-riding GR Hilux over in Thailand.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

The newest such vehicle to be released is the Toyota Hilux GR Sport in Japan. And despite the lack of any performance enhancements, we’re fans of this one on account of its clean and rugged appearance.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Aesthetic alterations include a macho new blacked-out front grille with a clean mesh design and GR badging, as well as dark 18-inch wheels with red brake calipers hiding behind the spokes. There are rugged new fenders with black plastic accents, black side-mirror housings, and more lines on the face of the truck, too.

See Also

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

Some changes have been made to the model’s interior here as well. Inside, you’ll find new seats with GR branding, red inserts, and bright red contrast stitching. There’s also a GR-themed steering wheel and instrument cluster.

As we said, you’ll find no improvements to the Hilux’s performance here. It runs on the same 2.4-liter turbodiesel capable of 148hp and 400Nm of torque powering the market’s non-GR units.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

The Toyota Hilux GR Sport carries a ¥4,312,000 (around P1.9 million) in the Japanese market. Would you be willing to spend that much on what’s essentially a tougher-looking version of the stock pickup?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.