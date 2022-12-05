Toyota is developing a Hilux that runs on hydrogen fuel

The Toyota Hilux is easily the most utilitarian model in the Japanese car manufacturer’s lineup. It’s also arguably the most reliable, and possibly the toughest-looking. But clean? Hey, the thing still runs on diesel—let’s not kid ourselves here.

This all might change, however, if Toyota’s latest venture in the UK turns out to be fruitful. The car brand has announced that it is developing a Hilux that runs on hydrogen fuel and that it will be called the Hy-lux.

Okay, that last bit was just us. Sorry, we just couldn’t help ourselves. It’s still the ‘Hilux,’ but it will utilize Toyota’s second-generation fuel cell system (the same one featured in the Mirai) so that the truck can clean up its act.

The project still appears to be in its early stages, but Toyota Motor Manufacturing UK (TMUK) has already secured funding from the UK government through the Advanced Propulsion Center (APC)—an organization that supports the development of clean mobility.

TMUK will be collaborating with third-party engineering partners to make this vision a reality, and the vehicle’s initial prototypes will be built at the company’s Burnaston, Derbyshire manufacturing plant. The company says that, yes, there are plans to come up with a production version, too.

Sounds promising. What other Toyotas do you feel need to clean up their act? Let us know your picks in the comments section.