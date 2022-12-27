Report: Hybrid units account for 82% of all-new Innova sales in Indonesia

The next-generation Toyota Innova is about as surefire a release as they come in the Philippine market. With a familiar badge, seven seats, and a recognizable name, the MPV is destined for success locally.

There is one question mark, though: Will a hybrid Innova be welcomed with open arms in this market? If the model’s Zenix Hybrid preorder numbers in Indonesia are any indication, the answer might be yes.

According to a report by Otodriver.com, hybrid units currently make up the bulk of next-generation Innova units in the market.

Anton Jimmi, Toyota Astra Motor marketing director, told the website that hybrids already account for 82% of all-new Innova reservations in Indonesia. That’s roughly 3,000 out of around 4,000 orders that have been placed.

In case you missed our previous stories, the all-new Innova is available with a 2.0-liter hybrid powertrain that features a gasoline engine and electric motor. Its power output is listed at 184hp.

Of course, there’s been no confirmation yet that our market will even be getting a hybrid variant. Judging by Toyota’s recent moves with the Corolla Cross, Corolla Altis, Camry, and RAV4, though, it’s a move that looks pretty likely.

Would you consider opting for a hybrid Innova variant if it’s sold in the local market?

