This Raptor-fied Toyota RAV4 isn’t the Ford-killer you’re waiting for

Recently, word got out on the Internet that Toyota was busy working on something to rival the likes of the Ford F-150 Raptor. We can assure you that despite the massive lettering on its side saying otherwise, this thing isn’t it.

So, what is this? This is a Toyota RAV4 that’s been toughened up by a company called Raptor—hence the ‘Raptor’ decal plastered on it. It was recently on display at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon.

The company actually offers paint jobs exactly like this one, giving vehicles a rugged appearance courtesy of some matte outside. This isn’t just meant for aesthetics, though, as the company adds it improves the exterior’s surface durability as well.

This RAV4 also flaunts aftermarket wheels and tires, as well as a menacing black bull bar installed on its face along with a custom badge replacing Toyota’s logo.

So yeah, you’re going to have to wait a little while longer before something Raptor-beating comes out of Toyota. We have to say we’re really digging this RAV4’s stealthy and military-like aesthetic, though. Would you cover your car in this stuff?

You can check out more of this ride in the video below:

Toyota RAV4 Raptor

