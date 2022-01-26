Report: A desert-racing, Raptor-rivaling Toyota Tundra might be in the works

Toyota really wants to stick it to the Ford F-150 with the Tundra. The Japanese carmaker apparently didn’t stop at just an all-new model worthy of rivaling America’s best-selling truck—it’s now also looking to challenge the F-150 Raptor with its own dune-bashing pickup.

According to an article by The Drive, an insider has shared knowledge about the development of a “Raptor fighter” and that Toyota is already testing a production version as we speak. The truck will supposedly be very similar to the TRD Desert Chase Tundra that made its way to SEMA a few months back.

PHOTO BY Toyota

The upcoming Tundra will be built on TRD Pro underpinnings, and will reportedly debut desert racing in a stock class of an unnamed event. The Drive mentioned that it’s similar to what Ford did with the F-150 Raptor several years back, enlisting a near-stock model to compete in the Baja 1000.

The TRD Desert Chase Tundra already had a lot going for it—forged aluminum wheels shod in chunky all-terrain tires, long-travel suspension, skid plates, the works. If Toyota is indeed building a Raptor-rivaling pickup, we expect to see all these (and possibly a more powerful engine) in the finished product.

How does all this sound to you guys? Let us know what you think in the comments.

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

