Report: A desert-racing, Raptor-rivaling Toyota Tundra might be in the works

Toyota really wants to stick it to the Ford F-150 with the Tundra. The Japanese carmaker apparently didn’t stop at just an all-new model worthy of rivaling America’s best-selling truck—it’s now also looking to challenge the F-150 Raptor with its own dune-bashing pickup.
According to an article by The Drive, an insider has shared knowledge about the development of a “Raptor fighter” and that Toyota is already testing a production version as we speak. The truck will supposedly be very similar to the TRD Desert Chase Tundra that made its way to SEMA a few months back.
The upcoming Tundra will be built on TRD Pro underpinnings, and will reportedly debut desert racing in a stock class of an unnamed event. The Drive mentioned that it’s similar to what Ford did with the F-150 Raptor several years back, enlisting a near-stock model to compete in the Baja 1000.
The TRD Desert Chase Tundra already had a lot going for it—forged aluminum wheels shod in chunky all-terrain tires, long-travel suspension, skid plates, the works. If Toyota is indeed building a Raptor-rivaling pickup, we expect to see all these (and possibly a more powerful engine) in the finished product.
How does all this sound to you guys? Let us know what you think in the comments.
