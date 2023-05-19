What does the all-new Toyota Tacoma tell us about the next-gen Prado?

Even though the Toyota Tacoma isn’t offered here, the pickup has gained some popularity in the country. Mind you, the third-generation model is already eight years old, so Toyota decided it was time for a full model change. Now, the fourth-generation Tacoma has been unveiled, and it’s quite the jump from the outgoing version.

PHOTO BY Toyota

The all-new Toyota Tacoma now rides on the TNGA-F platform that also underpins the Land Cruiser, Sequioa, and Tundra. The chassis is stronger and stiffer than before, and for higher-spec versions, the Tacoma gets coil spring rear suspension. But those are not the biggest changes made to the all-new Tacoma.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Where the all-new Tacoma jumps ahead of the old model is in the engine department. As expected, Toyota has ditched the long-running, non-turbocharged V6 engine. In its place is a new 2.4-liter, four-cylinder turbo engine that’s good for 278hp and 430Nm of torque. For comparison, the old 3.5-liter V6 that powered the outgoing model also made 278hp, but far less torque at 359Nm. Oh, and it's still available with a manual transmission.

PHOTO BY Toyota

If that’s not enough, the Tacoma also gets a hybrid engine option. Dubbed the I-Force Max, it still uses the same 2.4-liter turbo, but the electric assist gives it a massive power bump. From 278hp and 430Nm of torque, the Max version shoots that up to 326hp and a massive 630Nm of torque.

PHOTO BY Lexus

This is the part where the next-gen Toyota Land Cruiser Prado comes in since these two models have been closely related over the years. It’s pretty much confirmed that the future Prado will also use the TNGA-F platform that several Toyota trucks and SUVs are now using. That means there’s a good chance that the engine options found in the Tacoma will be similar for the fourth-generation Prado and future Lexus GX.

With that, we can expect more torque and better efficiency for those SUVs. There is also a strong possibility of the hybrid being available for the Prado and GX. However, we’re still expecting a diesel option for the Prado given that it remains a strong seller in Asia.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Back to the all-new Tacoma, it’s available in a wide variety of variants and body styles. The entry-level models consist of the SR, SR5 XtraCab, and TRD PreRunner, while the higher trim levels are the TRD Sport, TRD Off Road, Limited, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter. Most variants are carried over from before, but the Trailhunter is a new, off-road oriented variant.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Toyota worked with Australian-based ARB to co-develop Old Man Emu (OME) position sensitive 2.5-inch forged monotube shocks with rear external piggyback style remote reservoirs. ARB also helped in making its steel rear bumper, rear recovery points, and a bed utility bar with removeable MOLLE panels. If that’s still not enough, the Trailhunter features a 2400W AC inverter provides juice to two locations in the cabin and the bed.

PHOTO BY Toyota