This stanced Toyota A90 Supra looks like it belongs in a GT3 race

It’s no secret that Toyota wanted the new A90 Supra to be a darling of the tuning community. Heck, it even shipped cars to major modifiers before it went on sale to the general public. And lo, here we are two years later with yet another new bodykit to pore over. Akio Toyoda’s plan clearly worked.
The widebody kit you see above is the work of Zacoe—yep, the same firm that showed off that BMW M8 Gran Coupe a couple of weeks ago. It’s planning to go all out with the Supra, with a suspension drop, massive front, and rear arch extensions, a racy front splitter, a carbon-fiber bonnet, and that giant rear wing.
Certainly not shy, and one that wouldn't look too far removed from a GT3 race. Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.
NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.
