In case you were wondering about that stunning pack of Audis you ran into on Sunday...

Last Sunday, some of you guys probably came across a massive convoy of supercars and performance rides strutting their stuff south of Metro Manila. As you probably guessed, all of these vehicles converging in one spot wasn’t a coincidence.

What you saw was actually the largest gathering of Audi Sport vehicles in the Philippines organized by the performance brand’s local distributor. Just how big of a group are we talking about? According to Audi Philippines, the 2022 Audi Sport Drive had almost 60 owners turned up.

PHOTO BY Audi Philippines

That number in itself is already impressive. Even more impressive, though, were the Audis they brought out. These included everything from RS3 sedans and RS5 coupes to the Audi RS Q8. Even a handful of R8 units managed to join in on the fun, no doubt causing many passersby to whip out their phones for a quick photo or two.

Audi Philippines also took the gathering as an opportunity to announce that the new RS3 sportback, along with its new 400hp and 500Nm five-cylinder engine, had arrived in the local market. The brand also showed off an e-tron electric SUV, as well as an e-tron GT four-door grand tourer.

Not a bad way to spend a lazy Sunday afternoon, eh? Did you come across these guys down south?

More photos of the 2022 Audi Sport Drive

PHOTO BY Audi Philippines

PHOTO BY Audi Philippines

