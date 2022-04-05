Reminder: You have until April 30 the buy the 2022 Mitsubishi Xpander for up to P82,000 less

As far as refreshes in the auto industry go, the one the Mitsubishi Xpander just underwent is relatively substantial. For one thing, the exterior design has been drastically altered. The cabin now has a slightly more upscale vibe to it as well.

Naturally, Mitsubishi Motors Philippines has raised the prices of its popular seven-seat MPV. You can check out the vehicle’s standard retail prices here.

Find these figures a little steep? Don’t worry. The Japanese carmaker is still currently offering the model for significantly less while it’s still in its pre-selling phase. What kind of discount are we talking about? The top-of-the-line Xpander is being sold for P82,000 less.

That’s a pretty big price cut. The catch is that you only have until April 30 to take advantage of this offer. Check out the introductory prices for the MPV below:

2022 Mitsubishi Xpander introductory prices

Mitsubishi Xpander GLX 1.5G 2WD MT - P958,000 Mitsubishi Xpander GLX 1.5G 2WD AT - P1,018,000 Mitsubishi Xpander GLS 1.5G 2WD AT - P1,078,000

Again, you only have until the end of the month to snag this deal at a Mitsubishi dealership. Will you be taking advantage of this introductory offer?

