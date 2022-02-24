The Autohub Group now has an official YouTube channel you can check out

The Autohub Group, one of the country’s top automotive distributors, is expanding its presence online with the launch of a brand-new YouTube channel.

In a statement, the company said that this development will allow it better serve its clients. How? By the looks of it, the company now plans to hold launches, reveals, and provide exclusive updates via the platform.

If you ask us, though, this new channel could be a serious source of car porn. The Autohub Group has been in the business for 23 years now and is responsible for 22 brands over 65 dealerships across the country. These include names like Ford, Lotus, and Nissan, just to name a few. It also has a handful of motorcycle brands under its management, too.

ALSO READ:

The Triumph Tiger 900 James Bond Edition and the Tiger 1200 are coming to PH in 2022

One of the first videos uploaded to the Autohub Group’s new YouTube channel is a nice walk around of the limited edition Ford F-150 Apex. If this is the kind of content we can expect, then this channel is definitely worth subscribing to. Watch:

Continue reading below ↓

Autohub Group YouTube channel

This reminds us: Autohub Group president Willy Tee Ten has already bared the Lotus Emira’s 2022 arrival. Think there’s a chance the vehicle gets featured on the new channel? We hope so.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.