Festival Automobile International names the DS 4 as the Most Beautiful Car of the Year

The Festival Automobile International is back with its annual Most Beautiful Car awards. Through this program, the organization recognizes the “most beautiful and cutting-edge automotive projects” from the past year.

Bagging the trophy for the Most Beautiful Car in 2022 is the DS 4 (pictured above), a hybrid crossover from French automaker DS Automobiles. This category rewards beautifully designed cars priced lower than €60,000 (P3.4 million), and only aesthetic factors are taken into consideration in judging. The other finalists were the Citroen C5 X, the Peugeot 308, and the BMW I4.

The Renault 5 Prototype takes home the title of the Most Beautiful Concept Car of the Year, while the Ferrari Daytona SP3 and Peugeot 9X8 were named 2022’s Most Beautiful Supercar and Hypercar, respectively. The all-new Range Rover also gets a nod this year, receiving the Special Prize of the Jury.

PHOTO BY Renault

The decisions were made by a jury consisting of experts from various industries including motorsports, architecture, fashion, design, culture, and media. The 2022 awards mark the 37th edition of Festival Automobile International’s annual program.

PHOTO BY Ferrari

PHOTO BY Peugeot

PHOTO BY Land Rover

