Honda is now developing flying cars that run on hybrid powertrains

Remember when the idea of flying cars was absurd? Yeah, it’s been a while since that was the case. These days, it seems like everyone is trying to build one, though they’re now technically called vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft. Hell, one made by a Filipino was recently tested in Baguio City, remember?

Most VTOL builds are electric, but Honda is opting for a hybrid powertrain in the one it’s developing. According to the company, electric models are still limited in range due to current battery capacities—a quality that limits their use to intra-city settings.

Honda’s VTOL project will be running on a gas-turbine hybrid power unit that will make use of current electrification tech. This, Honda says, will allow its VTOL to travel from city to city instead of just within one.

Details regarding this VTOL remain scarce, but the brand says it will utilize the carmaker’s expertise in combustion, aerodynamics, and control technologies as well. The company has also released a render of what it’s working on and emphasizes that the vehicle’s simple design and powertrain will result in a very quiet flying experience.

This pursuit of VTOL technologies is just one of Honda’s latest pushes for innovation, alongside new projects in robotics and even space travel. The manufacturer’s ultimate goal is to come up with a “new mobility ecosystem” with the VTOL at its center.

What other forms of transportation do you think Honda should consider developing?

