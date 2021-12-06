Honda PH has special deals on the City, Brio, CR-V, and other models this Christmas season

It's the season to be jolly—especially if you’re considering buying a brand-new Honda to cap off 2021.
Honda Cars Philippines currently has special deals available for several popular models. The company’s Holiday Dream Deals promo covers everything from the Honda Brio and City to the Odyssey and CR-V. You can get your purchase with cash discounts, low downpayment, and other deals until December 31. Look:
|Model with Variant
|Suggested Retail Price
|Cash Discount
|2021 Honda City 1.5 S CVT
|P888,000
|P90,000
|2021 Honda BR-V 1.5 V CVT
|P1,158,000
|P30,000
|2021 Honda Brio 1.2 V CVT
|P661,000
|P10,000
|2022 Honda CR-V S Diesel 9AT (7-Seater)
|P1,888,000
|P30,000
|2022 Honda City Hatchback 1.5 RS CVT
|P1,115,000
|P15,000
|2021 Honda Jazz 1.5 RS Navi CVT
|P1,090,000
|P20,000
|2021 Honda HR-V 1.8 E CVT
|P1,296,000
|P10,000
|2020 Honda Odyssey 2.4 EX-V Navi CVT
|P2,698,000
|P150,000
|2022 Honda Accord 1.5 EL Turbo CVT
|P2,350,000
|P60,000
|Model with variant
|Suggested retail price
|*Special and **regular low all-in downpayment
|***Monthly amortization for as low as
|2021 Honda City 1.5 S CVT
|P888,000
|*P10,000
|P16,416
|2021 Honda BR-V 1.5 V CVT
|P1,158,000
|*P10,000
|P21,407
|2021 Honda Brio 1.2 V CVT
|P661,000
|*P18,000
|P12,220
|2022 Honda Civic 1.5 RS Turbo Honda Sensing
|P1,690,000
|**P109,000
|P31,241
|2022 Honda CR-V S Diesel 9AT (7-Seater)
|P1,888,000
|**P99,000
|P34,901
|2022 Honda City Hatchback 1.5 RS CVT
|P1,115,000
|**P 59,000
|P20,612
|2021 Honda Jazz 1.5 RS Navi CVT
|P1,090,000
|**P54,000
|P20,150
|2021 Honda HR-V 1.8 E CVT
|P1,296,000
|**P81,000
|P23,958
*Special low all-in downpayment based on 10% downpayment
**Regular low all-in downpayment based on 15% downpayment
***Low monthly amortization based on 20% downpayment at 60 months payment term
Besides the above, the car manufacturer is also offering dozens of official accessories for the BR-V, Civic, HR-V, and CR-V for up to 50% off. You can check out a full list of parts covered by this promo, as well as other details on Holiday Dream Deals offers, here.
Frankly, that’s a very extensive list of Honda models and parts to choose from. If you’re a Honda owner or potential customer, there should be something here to make dropping by a dealership worth your while. Interested?
