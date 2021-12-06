Honda PH has special deals on the City, Brio, CR-V, and other models this Christmas season

It's the season to be jolly—especially if you’re considering buying a brand-new Honda to cap off 2021.

Honda Cars Philippines currently has special deals available for several popular models. The company’s Holiday Dream Deals promo covers everything from the Honda Brio and City to the Odyssey and CR-V. You can get your purchase with cash discounts, low downpayment, and other deals until December 31. Look:

Model with Variant Suggested Retail Price Cash Discount 2021 Honda City 1.5 S CVT P888,000 P90,000 2021 Honda BR-V 1.5 V CVT P1,158,000 P30,000 2021 Honda Brio 1.2 V CVT P661,000 P10,000 2022 Honda CR-V S Diesel 9AT (7-Seater) P1,888,000 P30,000 2022 Honda City Hatchback 1.5 RS CVT P1,115,000 P15,000 2021 Honda Jazz 1.5 RS Navi CVT P1,090,000 P20,000 2021 Honda HR-V 1.8 E CVT P1,296,000 P10,000 2020 Honda Odyssey 2.4 EX-V Navi CVT P2,698,000 P150,000 2022 Honda Accord 1.5 EL Turbo CVT P2,350,000 P60,000

Model with variant Suggested retail price *Special and **regular low all-in downpayment ***Monthly amortization for as low as 2021 Honda City 1.5 S CVT P888,000 *P10,000 P16,416 2021 Honda BR-V 1.5 V CVT P1,158,000 *P10,000 P21,407 2021 Honda Brio 1.2 V CVT P661,000 *P18,000 P12,220 2022 Honda Civic 1.5 RS Turbo Honda Sensing P1,690,000 **P109,000 P31,241 2022 Honda CR-V S Diesel 9AT (7-Seater) P1,888,000 **P99,000 P34,901 2022 Honda City Hatchback 1.5 RS CVT P1,115,000 **P 59,000 P20,612 2021 Honda Jazz 1.5 RS Navi CVT P1,090,000 **P54,000 P20,150 2021 Honda HR-V 1.8 E CVT P1,296,000 **P81,000 P23,958

*Special low all-in downpayment based on 10% downpayment

**Regular low all-in downpayment based on 15% downpayment

***Low monthly amortization based on 20% downpayment at 60 months payment term

Besides the above, the car manufacturer is also offering dozens of official accessories for the BR-V, Civic, HR-V, and CR-V for up to 50% off. You can check out a full list of parts covered by this promo, as well as other details on Holiday Dream Deals offers, here.

Frankly, that’s a very extensive list of Honda models and parts to choose from. If you’re a Honda owner or potential customer, there should be something here to make dropping by a dealership worth your while. Interested?

