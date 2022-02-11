South Korean car brands most reliable in the US, according to study

South Korean car manufacturers are now apparently the most reliable in the US market. The latest J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study ranked Kia, Hyundai, and Genesis among the region’s most dependable brands.

Kia took the top spot in the 2022 J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study, followed by Buick in second place, and Hyundai and Genesis in third and fourth, respectively. Toyota and Lexus rounded out this year’s top five.

The ranking is based on what car brands had the fewest reported problems in the first three years of ownership. The study took into account issues relating to driving experience, features, controls, displays, powertrain, and driving assistance.

You can check out the top 10 car brands in the 2022 J.D. power Vehicle Dependability rankings below:

2022 J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study:

Kia - 145 problems per 100 vehicles (PP100) Buick - 147 PP100 Hyundai - 148 PP100 Genesis - 155 PP100 Toyota - 158 PP100 Lexus - 159 PP100 Porsche - 162 PP100 Dodge - 166 PP100 Cadillac - 168 PP100 Chevrolet - 171 PP100

Continue reading below ↓

ALSO READ:

Report: Edison Motors-led consortium acquires SsangYong in P13-B sale

The industry average is currently set at 192 PP100. The worst-ranked brands in this year’s ranking are Land Rover (284 PP100), RAM (266 PP100), Volvo (256 PP100), Alfa Romeo (245 PP100), and Acura (244 PP100).

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Among the interesting findings in this year’s vehicle dependability study is that owners of mass-market models experience fewer issues compared to those who drive premium brands (190 PP100 compared to 204 PP100). Infotainment systems were also found to be the most problematic area in the study with 51.9 PP100.

Also worth noting is that the Porsche 911 was ranked 2022’s most dependable model. This is the third time in the last four years the model took home this honor. You can check out the full rankings and study here.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Continue reading below ↓

“Automakers are increasingly looking at owners’ relationships with their vehicles as having similarities to other consumer technology,” J.D. Power director of global automotive David Amodeo said in a statement.

“For instance, cellphones update all the time with over-the-air software releases and, increasingly, automakers must take advantage of this approach to fix problems, improve features and add capabilities to keep owners satisfied. Automakers that are able to do this best will have a huge advantage.”

Do you agree with this study’s findings?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.