Mazda PH’s sales are up by 38% in the first half of 2021

If you purchased a Mazda crossover sometime from January to June this year, you’re in good company: Mazda Philippines has reported that its crossover lineup accounted for 60% of its total sales in the first half of 2021, helping drive a 38% increase in the number of units sold compared with the same period last year.

This aligns with the local car industry’s rebound in the first six months of 2021. As we reported earlier this month, the industry’s total sales tally from January to June was 142,742 units, representing a 53.13% increase over the same period in 2020.

The five-seat CX-5 was Mazda’s top performer, followed by the seven-seat CX-8 and CX-9. These three models recorded sales improvements of 38%, 100%, and 50%, respectively, versus the first half of 2020. Mazda Philippines adds that the latter two topped sales in the premium seven-seat crossover class, together accounting for 63% of units sold in the segment.

Continue reading below ↓

“The three-row CX-9 and CX-8 continue to make strong inroads into large households and management executive segments, offering unmatched premium quality and performance typical of more expensive luxury brands at a much more accessible price level,” said Steven Tan, the company’s president and CEO.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

He adds that along with the brand’s leading after-sales support, its five-year free service plan, which applies to every purchase of a brand-new Mazda vehicle, “has brought a new level of ownership satisfaction to the customers from the start of the pandemic last year. I have heard from customers that the free service plan completes the premium experience of owning a Mazda—a premium product with class-leading driving and ownership experience.”

If you’re considering a Mazda purchase this year, we’ve recently reviewed the brand’s two seven-seat crossovers: Check out the CX-8 review here and the CX-9 review here.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.