You can save as much as P500,000 on a brand-new Mercedes-Benz this month

In case you missed it, Metro Manila has returned to Alert Level 1. Authorities are expecting a rise in vehicular traffic as restrictions loosen in the nation’s capital, and as such, you should expect to spend more time cooped up inside your car while on the road.

That said, Mercedes-Benz has a summer promo that you might be interested in if you’re looking to be stuck inside something nice in traffic. Select models—including the V-Class and A-Class—are currently available with significant discounts.

PHOTO BY Auto Nation Group

2022 Mercedes-Benz summer promo

Mercedes-Benz A180 - Up to P100,000 off Mercedes-Benz CLA180 - Up to P100,000 off Mercedes-Benz GLA200 - Up to P100,000 off Mercedes-Benz V-Class - Up to P500,000 off Mercedes-Benz GLC200 - Up to P100,000 off three-year extended warranty included

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class, in particular, seems like a very enticing proposition at up to P500,000 off. The model is arguably the poshest MPV in the entire country, flaunting an incredibly stylish exterior and able to pamper up to seven passengers with one of the best cabin vibes in the business.

If you’re interested in the V-Class or any of the other discounts and models mentioned above, you only have until Thursday, March 31, to pull the trigger.

PHOTO BY Auto Nation Group

