You can save as much as P500,000 on a brand-new Mercedes-Benz this month

Time to break open that piggy bank?
by Drei Laurel | 5 hours ago
PHOTO: Auto Nation Group

In case you missed it, Metro Manila has returned to Alert Level 1. Authorities are expecting a rise in vehicular traffic as restrictions loosen in the nation’s capital, and as such, you should expect to spend more time cooped up inside your car while on the road.

That said, Mercedes-Benz has a summer promo that you might be interested in if you’re looking to be stuck inside something nice in traffic. Select models—including the V-Class and A-Class—are currently available with significant discounts.

Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Benz Philippines, Mercedes-Benz promo, Mercedes-Benz discounts

2022 Mercedes-Benz summer promo

  1. Mercedes-Benz A180 - Up to P100,000 off
  2. Mercedes-Benz CLA180 - Up to P100,000 off
  3. Mercedes-Benz GLA200 - Up to P100,000 off
  4. Mercedes-Benz V-Class - Up to P500,000 off
  5. Mercedes-Benz GLC200 - Up to P100,000 off three-year extended warranty included

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class, in particular, seems like a very enticing proposition at up to P500,000 off. The model is arguably the poshest MPV in the entire country, flaunting an incredibly stylish exterior and able to pamper up to seven passengers with one of the best cabin vibes in the business.

If you’re interested in the V-Class or any of the other discounts and models mentioned above, you only have until ThursdayMarch 31, to pull the trigger.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

