Nissan and Mitsubishi’s kei car partnership has produced 1.52 million vehicles

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Perhaps kei cars should be a thing here in the Philippines. Think about it—they’re small, fuel-efficient, and extremely easy to park. Sure, our pockmarked and flood-prone roads might have something to say about the idea, but those are nothing a little carmaker ingenuity can’t fix.

We can think of a couple of manufacturers that may be up to the task, with Nissan and Mitsubishi among the top of them. The two Japanese carmakers have been working together to build kei cars for a decade now, and the results speak for themselves.

Since the beginning of the two brands’ kei car joint venture in 2011, the partnership has produced a number of models, including the Nissan DAYZ, Nissan DAYZ ROOX, Mitsubishi eK wagon, and Mitsubishi eK custom.

Now, these names may not be too familiar to local motorists, but over in Japan? They’re selling pretty well. The Nissan and Mitsubishi kei car joint venture, in fact, reached a cumulative total sales figure of 1.52 million units just last month.

“The mini vehicles planned and developed through NMKV [Nissan Mitsubishi Kei Vehicle] have evolved greatly over the past 10 years. The latest models from Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors feature many Nissan advanced technologies and are designed to make customers' lives more comfortable and exciting,” Nissan president Makoto Uchida said in a statement, adding that electrification and autonomous development initiatives will further strengthen the appeal of the partnership’s products.

Mitsubishi president Takao Kato shares the same sentiment, saying: “Going forward, we will continue to strengthen cooperation with Nissan and NMKV to provide products that delight our customers.”

Considering how kei cars are a staple of Japanese motoring, we don’t reckon this collab is going anywhere any time soon. How about giving other markets a taste?

