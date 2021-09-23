Nissan knows offering the Leaf for sale in PH is just the first step

In May this year, Nissan introduced the Leaf electric hatchback to the Philippine market. The debut was a long time coming, as it was one held off for quite a while because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When it finally arrived, the Leaf had all the makings of a proper mass-market EV. Thing is, it’s going to take a while before anyone other than eager early adopters shell out the P2,798,000 necessary to drive one of these home.

Nissan Philippines knows the electric revolution won’t come in one fell swoop. It will take time, and the brand is doing everything it can to get local motorists up to speed. This includes educating the public regarding its newly introduced EV, as well as getting its entire dealer network in on the shift.

Recently, Nissan used Cebu City as the backdrop for its presentation during the 9th Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit. The company is also utilizing its dealers to spread the word regarding the benefits of electric motoring.

“As a pioneer EV dealer, we face a challenging yet exciting task of educating our community on the benefits of sustainable mobility,” Michael Goho, Nissan's EV dealership partner Gateway Group’s executive vice president said in a statement.

“It takes passionate and dedicated people who believe in sustainable mobility to make EV adoption a reality.”

Nissan Philippines managing director and president Astushi Najima knows that getting Filipinos to buy in isn’t just a matter of presenting a green car in a nice, shiny package. According to him, the brand continues to develop an EV charging network for the country as well.

“We are not just offering our customers a zero-emissions vehicle with the Nissan Leaf, and a nationwide EV charging network through our EV dealerships,” Najima said.

“We are also looking at building a network of partners here in the Philippines for sustainability and resilience, unlocking the potential for EV technology to address social concerns,” the executive added.

Good to know that Nissan Philippines is in this game for the long haul. When do you reckon EVs will be commonplace on local roads?

