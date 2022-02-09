Report: Nissan has put its internal combustion engines on the chopping block

Brace yourselves, internal combustion lovers. The auto industry’s electric revolution is about to claim another casualty.

According to a new report by Nikkei Asia, Nissan will be stopping nearly all development of new internal combustion engines as it turns its attention towards an electrified future.

All markets will be affected by the move, save for the US which will still see gasoline engine advancements in its truck lineup. The development of gasoline mills in Europe, where new policies restricting the use of traditional engines are set to go into effect in the coming years, has already stopped. China and Japan will reportedly come next.

The report adds that more of the car brand’s $4.3 billion (over P221 billion) research and development budget will now go into electric vehicles and other technologies. While no new internal combustion products are expected, Nissan still plans to develop hybrid powertrains and improve existing engines.

Sources say no job cuts are expected, either, and that manufacturing plants responsible for making existing engines will continue to operate. Internal combustion development personnel, though, will eventually make their way to EV and hybrid divisions.

This is big news, but frankly, it’s something many of us who follow the industry saw coming from a mile away. Did you expect Nissan’s shift to electric powertrains to come this soon?

