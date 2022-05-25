Is your Nissan over three years old? If so, you can avail of an oil change for just P1,475

Getting old isn’t just tough on the body—it’s pretty hard on the wallet, too. The same goes for most cars, which rack up maintenance costs just as quickly as they do kilometers on the odometer.

If you’re the owner of a Nissan that’s more than three years old, then you’re in luck. The Japanese carmaker is holding an oil change promo that entitles you to the service for just P1,475. On top of the special rate, the company is also throwing in a basic car wash and a free 30-point checkup.

Sadly, there’s a catch. This promo only applies to gasoline-powered models like the Nissan Almera, Juke, X-Trail, Sentra, Sylphy, Teana, Livina, Patrol, and Altima. The Navara pickup and Terra midsize SUV, which run on diesel, are not covered by this deal.

If you’re interested in availing of this offer, you have until July 31 to head over to the Nissan dealership nearest to you.

That deadline is still well over two months away, so you still have time to bite on this promo if you want. Best to get this service out of the way sooner rather than later, though.

