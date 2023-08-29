PH fuel price update: Another P0.70/L increase for diesel effective August 29

For the eighth straight week now, fuel prices are going up once again.

According to the latest advisories from various fuel companies, gasoline prices will increase by P0.30 per liter, after last week’s P1.10/L hike. Diesel prices are also going up by P0.70 per liter, which is up from the previous P0.20/L increase. Finally, kerosene will have a price hike of P0.80 per liter.

Once these adjustments take effect, gasoline and diesel prices will have gone up by P14.80/L and P9.50/L, respectively, since the beginning of 2023. Meanwhile, kersone prices will have had a net increase of P6.64/L since the start of the year. Fuel price movements for the past few weeks are linked below.

If the price of fuel in your area seems a bit high, remember that fuel prices may vary depending on location and the brand of the fuel station; it might be cheaper somewhere along your regular route than it is near your place residence or work. Thinking of switching to a lower-octane formulation during this time of high fuel prices? Read here if that will have an effect on your engine’s health. Found less expensive fuel from another brand? We discuss here if mixing different brands of fuel is bad for your vehicle. Running very low on fuel? We answer here if a glowing fuel warning light is that big a deal. You can also read here why buying fuel ‘tingi-tingi’ style is hurting your car. And if you want to try stretching your tank of fuel over a longer distance, check out these fuel-saving tips.

We’re compiling the official advisories from various fuel companies below. Check back here for updates throughout the week.

Philippine fuel prices: August 29 to September 4, 2023

