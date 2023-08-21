PH fuel price update: P1.10/L increase for gasoline effective August 22

Fuel prices are still going up this week—the seventh week in a row—but at a considerably lower rate than before.

According to the latest advisory from various fuel companies, gasoline prices will increase by P1.10 per liter, after last week’s P1.90/L hike. Diesel prices will also go up by P0.20 per liter, which is much lower than the accumulated P9 increase over the past three weeks.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Be warned: P1,000 penalty awaits motorcycle riders using EDSA bike lanes

Advisory: Two-month dry run of cashless toll system starts on September 1

Once these adjustments take effect, gasoline prices will have gone up by P14.50/L since the beginning of 2023. Meanwhile, diesel prices will have had a net increase of P8.80/L since the start of the year. Fuel price movements for the past few weeks are linked below.

PHOTO BY Adobe Stock

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

If the price of fuel in your area seems a bit high, remember that fuel prices may vary depending on location and the brand of the fuel station; it might be cheaper somewhere along your regular route than it is near your place residence or work. Thinking of switching to a lower-octane formulation during this time of high fuel prices? Read here if that will have an effect on your engine’s health. Found less expensive fuel from another brand? We discuss here if mixing different brands of fuel is bad for your vehicle. Running very low on fuel? We answer here if a glowing fuel warning light is that big a deal. You can also read here why buying fuel ‘tingi-tingi’ style is hurting your car. And if you want to try stretching your tank of fuel over a longer distance, check out these fuel-saving tips.

We’re compiling the official advisories from various fuel companies below. Check back here for updates throughout the week.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

Philippine fuel prices: August 22 to 28, 2023

The past few weeks in fuel prices:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓