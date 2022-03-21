Suzuki is investing over P65-B to accelerate EV manufacturing in India

Yes, there are similarities between the Indian auto industry and what we have here in the Philippines. As far as manufacturing is concerned, though? The subcontinent is miles ahead of us, with dozens of major car manufacturers heavily invested in the region.

Suzuki is one such auto brand, and the company is increasing its stake in the country’s manufacturing industry further with a sizable new investment geared toward electric vehicles.

The Japanese carmaker recently announced that it has signed a memorandum of agreement with the Indian state of Gujarat for a ¥150 billion (over P65 billion) investment in the region’s EV manufacturing industry. It was signed during the recent India-Japan Economic Forum held in New Delhi, and also covers the production of battery units.

The biggest portion of the investment will go toward the construction of a battery production plant in the year 2026. Another part of that sum, meanwhile, will go to building a new vehicle recycling plant in 2025.

We guess that’s one other facet of motoring that is different over in India compared to here in the Philippines—they’re now well ahead of us when it comes to the EV revolution, too. No doubt getting Indian consumers to bite on more expensive electric offerings presents a challenge. But if everything goes according to Suzuki’s plans, the investment will be well worth it.

Do you think there’s any chance our local manufacturing industry will get a taste of this pie?

