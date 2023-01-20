The Toyota Wigo is currently available for just over P6,000 per month

Buying a car can be an intimidating experience if you’re a newbie motorist. Thankfully, brands are making it easy for customers to bite on a deal with easy payment options.

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP), for example, is making plenty of its models available with light payments. The company’s Pay Light option makes vehicles the Wigo 1.0 E MT available for just P6,256 per month.

The catch is these low monthly plans require a 50% downpayment and are 60 months to pay. Still, the flexibility is appreciated.

The Rush 1.5 E MT can also be had for P10,724 per month, and all-new Veloz 1.5 G CVT for P13,210 per month. Other Toyota models available with low monthly payments include the Corolla Altis, Avanza, Raiza, Innova, Fortuner, Hilux, and Hiace.

TMP is also offering buyers a Cash Savings option. This allows customers to take advantage of cash discounts on the brand’s most popular models. The Corolla Altis V HV has a P50,000 cash discount attached to it, while the Vios XLE CVT can be had for P45,000 off.

Lastly, TMP is attaching Pay Low deals to some of its offerings, too. The Innova 2.8 J DSL MT is available with a P178,650 downpayment, while the Fortuner 4x2 G MT has a P265,500 downpayment.

These promos are available only until January 31. You can learn more about these deals here. Do any of them seem enticing to you?

