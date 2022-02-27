ICYMI: Expanded number coding, LRT-1 Baclaran Depot inauguration

“The Metro Manila Council (MMC) unanimously decided to downgrade the National Capital Region (NCR) to Alert Level 1. NCR mayors have already sent their recommendation to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), and we could see the new restrictions in effect by March 1.

“In anticipation of this, officials have also bared the possibility of expanding the capital’s number coding scheme. During a virtual briefing held yesterday, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) officer-in-charge Romando Artes said this is in anticipation of a rise in vehicular traffic that will accompany the shift in alert level.

“‘We are studying to widen the coverage of our modified number coding scheme from 7am to 9am. I have met with the district heads of our Traffic Discipline Office. Based on their assessment, from 10am to 5pm, a light traffic situation is observed on major thoroughfares,’ Artes explained.”

“While Malacañang has yet to announce its final decision on the new Alert Level 1 restrictions in Metro Manila, it already appears that we’re about to see even more changes next week.

“According to a report by Reportr.world, authorities are now studying the return of 100% operational capacity for public transport in NCR. Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) officer-in-charge Romando Artes told ANC that the new guidelines will be discussed together with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and other government agencies on Monday.

“‘Based on initial discussions with undersecretary Steve Pastor of the land transport sector of DOTr, they’re planning to open all the routes and they are preparing for 100% capacity in all public transport,’ said Artes.”

“The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is back yet again with more updates on the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Project. After announcing that electromechanical works on extended rail line have begun, the agency has now inaugurated the newly expanded Baclaran Depot.

“The expansion adds 4.2 hectares to the existing 6.4-hectare depot to accommodate more trains and 21 new stabling and maintenance tracks. This will increase the depot’s stabling capacity from 130 to 182 light rail vehicles (LRVs), as well as its heavy- and light-maintenance capacity from 30 to 48 LRVs. More equipment for the depot will be delivered by August this year.

“Once operational, the Cavite Extension is expected to increase the LRT-1’s daily capacity from 500,000 to 800,000 passengers in total. It will also supposedly cut travel time between Baclaran in Manila and Bacoor in Cavite down to just 25 minutes.”

“We can’t stress enough how important it is for motorists to keep their tires in check. These pieces of rubber are literally what’s keeping your ride planted on the road, so it’s vital you keep them in proper working order.

“Well, one driver on EDSA the other day didn’t get the memo. And to make matters worse, he was behind the wheel of a massive truck.

“‘How bad could it be?’ some of you are probably wondering. Well, it’s pretty bad. The truck was pulled over by Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) enforcers on EDSA for, well, being on EDSA illegally. Once the driver stepped out of the vehicle, MMDA traffic chief Bong Nebrija immediately recognized the driver as a repeat offender. Oh, and he also had on him what was later confirmed to be a fake driver’s license.

“And now we get to the tires. First off, there’s a massive tear on the sidewall of one of them. The tire tread was all but gone on another, with visibly exposed plies.

“‘Ano, kapag nasabugan ng gulong ito sa EDSA at sa sobrang bigat nila eh tumagilid na o di kaya bumulusok sa ibang sasakyan o motor at makapatay sila, ano, pasensya na lang,’ Nebrija later said in a Facebook post.

“‘Grabe, pinaglalaruan na nitong driver ang batas natin. Kailangan na talagang tanggalan ng lisensya at habang buhay na di magmaneho bago pa tuluyang makaaksidente ito at makapatay.’”

“The continuous skyrocketing of fuel prices has been extremely hard for public utility jeepney (PUJ) drivers and operators. In light of this, transport groups are now calling on the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to implement a temporary fare hike for all PUJs to help drivers cope with the almost-weekly fuel-price increases.

“According to a report by One News, Pasang Masda president Obet Martin is now calling on the LTFRB to impose an additional P1 provisional fare hike, bringing the minimum jeepney fare to P10. This would help give drivers who are “struggling to get back on their feet” a huge boost, as well as help drivers while the proposed P15 minimum fare is still pending approval.”

