QC cracks down on motorcycle riders illegally using bike lanes along Aurora Boulevard

Seeing an open lane free of obstruction just sitting there unused by the side of the road? Yeah, it’s tempting alright. And you know what? Using it if you’re on anything besides a bicycle or electric kick scooter is illegal as well.

If our report on Quezon City’s crackdown on illegal bicycle lane users a few days ago wasn’t enough of a reminder, maybe this will be. The local government isn’t done apprehending hard-headed riders just yet.

Images shared by the Quezon City Green Transport Office show even more riders being apprehended for using the LGU’s bike lanes, this time along Aurora Boulevard.

“Ang bike lane ay para lamang po sa mga bisikleta, E-bike at E-scooter. Iwasan lang po sana natin na magpark o dumaan sa bike lane upang hindi tayo magkaroon ng multa,” the agency’s Facebook post reads.

If you ride through the thoroughfare regularly, you know that area is a bit of a traffic mess. Use the bicycle lanes improperly, though, as you’ll likely run into an enforcer waiting for you further down the road.

This is good, but frankly, we’d like to see the same level of strictness applied to erring cars and jeepneys as well. The latter are commonly seen blocking Aurora Boulevard’s bike lanes waiting for passengers or trying to squeeze through traffic. What do you think?

QC continues crackdown on illegal use of bike lanes

