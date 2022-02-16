The Ford Maverick has an owner-friendly feature we’d like to see in more cars

If you’re someone who’s obsessed with personalizing your car, you’re probably aware that money spent on even the simplest accessories can quickly pile up.

We aren’t even referring to aftermarket mags or aero bits, either. Ask yourself: How many mundane car accessories have you gone through since you first bought your ride? We’re talking storage bins and dividers, holders and mounts, and the like.

PHOTO BY Ford

Frankly, we’re a big fan of how Ford is handling this. The Ford Maverick features neat provisions for custom-made accessories, and now the car manufacturer has released the files necessary to 3D-print said parts to the public.

It’s called the Ford Integrated Tether System or FITS for short. CAD files for FITS provisions in areas around the center console and under-seat storage compartments have been released, meaning if you or someone you know owns a 3D printer, you can manufacture accessories yourself.

Yes, those parts are pretty basic—but just think of the possibilities here. Think of an age where mass-market cars all feature provisions for easy-to-install 3D-printed parts. In an interview with Newsweek, Ford design manager Scott Anderson shared that this is about more than just providing a little extra convenience for the brand’s customers.

PHOTO BY Ford

“We’re listening to what they’re saying,” Anderson said, referring to Ford owners who are into the DIY movement. “They’re dealing with data on a daily basis because there’s more and more 3D printing in the market. There are more and more makers, maker spaces and maker fairs. So we’re excited to have Ford be a part of that movement.”

Currently, Ford produces simple accessories like trash bins, additional cupholders, bag hooks, and cord wraps that fit into these FITS slots. Would you be willing to learn the art of 3D printing so you can make these parts yourself?

Ford Maverick

PHOTO BY Ford

